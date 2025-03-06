Left Menu

Trump US FDA nominee says he will take a "solid, hard look" at abortion pill usage data

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump's nominee to run the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Martin Makary said on Thursday that if confirmed he would take a "solid, hard look" at data the FDA collects on the use of the abortion pill mifepristone.

"I have no preconceived plans on mifepristone policy, except to take a solid, hard look at the data and to meet with the professional career scientists who have reviewed the data at the FDA and to build an expert coalition to review the ongoing data which is required to be collected as a part of the risk evaluation and mitigation strategy," said Makary.

"If we're going to collect data, I believe we should look at it," he told the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions at his confirmation hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

