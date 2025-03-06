Left Menu

BJP minister Pankaja Munde meets cousin Dhananjay 2 days after his exit from cabinet

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 22:49 IST
BJP minister Pankaja Munde meets cousin Dhananjay 2 days after his exit from cabinet
Maharashtra BJP minister Pankaja Munde met her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde in Mumbai on Thursday night, two days after the latter quit the state cabinet after his close aide was named as a key accused in the murder of a village sarpanch in Beed district.

Pankaja Munde's office said she visited her cousin to enquire about his health.

Last month, Dhananjay Munde had disclosed that he is suffering from Bell's Palsy, a neurological disorder that causes sudden weakness or paralysis on one side of the face. A few days before that, the former minister had undergone an eye surgery.

Dhananjay Munde, who hails from Beed district, resigned as Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister on March 4 after a CID chargesheet in the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh named his key aide Walmik Karad as the ''mastermind'' of the brutal killing.

Videos and photographs attached with the chargesheet, showing brutalities inflicted upon Deshmukh before his death on December 9 last year, surfaced on social media, sparking state-wide outrage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

