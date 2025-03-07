Tamil Nadu Sparks Language Battle Against NEP's Hindi Push

In a heated exchange over the National Education Policy (NEP), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin lambasted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of instigating an unwinnable battle. Stalin stated, "The tree may prefer calm, but the wind will not subside," as he addressed the issue of #HindiImposition.

Stalin emphasized that Tamil Nadu, which rejects the NEP, has already surpassed several of its objectives that are not projected to be met until 2030. Drawing a stark analogy, he likened their standing to that of a PhD holder being lectured by an LKG student. The chief minister criticized BJP's efforts regarding the NEP and suggested history favored those resistant to Hindi imposition.

The language debate escalated with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Supreme Court advocating for the NEP's three-language policy in states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The Centre has defended the policy as a step towards multilingual inclusivity, while Tamil Nadu remains steadfast against what it views as Hindi imposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)