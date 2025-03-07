Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Sparks Language Battle Against NEP's Hindi Push

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Stalin criticizes Union Education Minister Pradhan amid ongoing debates over the National Education Policy. Tamil Nadu opposes the NEP, accusing it of imposing Hindi, leading to a broader clash. Stalin challenges BJP to make Hindi imposition a core agenda for 2026 elections.

Updated: 07-03-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 14:38 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief minister M K Stalin (File Photo/@mkstalin). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange over the National Education Policy (NEP), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin lambasted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of instigating an unwinnable battle. Stalin stated, "The tree may prefer calm, but the wind will not subside," as he addressed the issue of #HindiImposition.

Stalin emphasized that Tamil Nadu, which rejects the NEP, has already surpassed several of its objectives that are not projected to be met until 2030. Drawing a stark analogy, he likened their standing to that of a PhD holder being lectured by an LKG student. The chief minister criticized BJP's efforts regarding the NEP and suggested history favored those resistant to Hindi imposition.

The language debate escalated with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Supreme Court advocating for the NEP's three-language policy in states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The Centre has defended the policy as a step towards multilingual inclusivity, while Tamil Nadu remains steadfast against what it views as Hindi imposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

