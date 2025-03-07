Stalin Calls for Unified Stand Against Delimitation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has issued a call to arms to his fellow leaders and party heads across Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, and Odisha. He is seeking to form a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to combat the planned delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, which he describes as an unfair and punitive measure.

Stalin has proposed the first JAC meeting for March 22, 2025, in Chennai, urging state leaders to collectively address what he sees as a fundamental threat to India's federal principles. He expressed concern over the potential redistribution of seats or an increase in seats that could disadvantage states like Tamil Nadu, which have successfully implemented population control measures.

Criticizing the Union Government's vague statements on a 'pro-rata' delimitation without specific guidelines, Stalin questioned their assurances of no state losing representation and called for a detailed, transparent discussion. The Tamil Nadu CM seeks a concerted effort across states, emphasizing that this issue affects not just individual states but the foundational tenets of India's democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)