Trump Hints at Unpredictable Future for U.S. Tariffs

President Donald Trump suggested that U.S. tariffs might increase over time, offering no specific details, according to a Fox Business interview. When asked about providing clarity to businesses on his tariff plan, Trump indicated uncertain predictability regarding future tariff adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:49 IST
In a recent interview with Fox Business, U.S. President Donald Trump alluded to the potential for U.S. tariffs to rise over time. The statement was made during an excerpt aired on Friday from a taping on the previous Thursday.

When questioned about the ability of businesses to gain a clearer understanding of his tariff strategy, Trump remarked, "Well, I think so. But, you know, the terms could go up as time goes by, and they may go up and, you know, I don't know if it's predictability."

The President's comments signal an ambiguous future for U.S. tariffs, leaving businesses in a state of uncertainty as they attempt to navigate the evolving economic landscape.

