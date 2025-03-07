Karnataka Budget Ignites Controversy: Focus on Infrastructure and Minority Welfare Sparks Debate
Karnataka's budget, praised by Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao for its balanced approach, receives backlash from the BJP for its focus on minority welfare. Critics label it the 'Halal Budget,' questioning inclusivity. The budget addresses healthcare expansion, infrastructure development in Bengaluru, and offers significant fiscal plans for the 2025-26 financial year.
- Country:
- India
Amidst political contention, Karnataka's newly unveiled budget has been both lauded and criticized, setting off a vibrant debate across political arenas. While state minister Dinesh Gundu Rao emphasizes its balanced approach, especially towards healthcare, the opposition BJP questions its motives, dubbing it a 'Halal Budget' for allegedly prioritizing minority welfare.
In defense, Rao claims the budget gives equal attention to all sectors, spotlighting significant enhancements in infrastructure and healthcare. The BJP's critiques, however, highlight provisions aimed at minority communities, questioning the absence of similar initiatives for SCs, STs, and OBCs.
The budget outlines ambitious fiscal plans for the financial year 2025-26, maintaining a fiscal deficit of 2.95% of GSDP. Infrastructure improvements in Bengaluru, including a substantial financial increase for city development, form a key component, showcasing the state's commitment to urban enhancements alongside minority welfare measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Commitment: Rs 2,500 Monthly Support for Delhi Women
Rekha Gupta Takes the Helm: A Historic Return for BJP in Delhi
BJP's Historic Return: Delhi Welcomes New Leadership
Adani Group Achieves Record-Breaking EBITDA Growth, Eyes Major Infrastructure Expansion
BJP's Rekha Gupta to Make History as Delhi's Next Chief Minister