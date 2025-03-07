Left Menu

Karnataka Budget Ignites Controversy: Focus on Infrastructure and Minority Welfare Sparks Debate

Karnataka's budget, praised by Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao for its balanced approach, receives backlash from the BJP for its focus on minority welfare. Critics label it the 'Halal Budget,' questioning inclusivity. The budget addresses healthcare expansion, infrastructure development in Bengaluru, and offers significant fiscal plans for the 2025-26 financial year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:16 IST
Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst political contention, Karnataka's newly unveiled budget has been both lauded and criticized, setting off a vibrant debate across political arenas. While state minister Dinesh Gundu Rao emphasizes its balanced approach, especially towards healthcare, the opposition BJP questions its motives, dubbing it a 'Halal Budget' for allegedly prioritizing minority welfare.

In defense, Rao claims the budget gives equal attention to all sectors, spotlighting significant enhancements in infrastructure and healthcare. The BJP's critiques, however, highlight provisions aimed at minority communities, questioning the absence of similar initiatives for SCs, STs, and OBCs.

The budget outlines ambitious fiscal plans for the financial year 2025-26, maintaining a fiscal deficit of 2.95% of GSDP. Infrastructure improvements in Bengaluru, including a substantial financial increase for city development, form a key component, showcasing the state's commitment to urban enhancements alongside minority welfare measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

