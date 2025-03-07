Left Menu

Stalemate or Strategy? The Political Pulse Behind Jadavpur University's Deadlock

The ongoing stalemate at Jadavpur University is labeled 'artificial' by BJP's Sukanta Majumdar, who accuses the authorities of prolonging the issue for political motives. With upcoming Assembly elections, the situation remains unresolved with protests, administrative tensions, and involvement from the Governor's office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political motives behind Jadavpur University's ongoing deadlock have come into sharp focus, as West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar labels the stalemate 'artificial'. According to Majumdar, the resolution is within reach if there is genuine intent from the authorities.

Majumdar pointed fingers at Education Minister Bratya Basu, questioning the timing of his visit to the university with elections looming next year. He argued that the impasse is sustained by political agendas, a fact he believes is not lost on the people of Bengal.

The tense situation sees students clashing with university authorities over unmet demands, with threats to escalate protests if solutions are not found by Monday. Governor C V Ananda Bose is reportedly involved, keeping communication lines open despite the vice-chancellor's health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

