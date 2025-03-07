Left Menu

Congress Blasts Waqf Bill Handling Amid Democratic Process Concerns

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticizes the handling of the Waqf Amendment Bill, alleging the Joint Parliamentary Committee ignored democratic norms by bypassing thorough discussion. The bill's passage, the disregard for opposition dissent, and the lack of debate on foreign policy issues, mainly concerning Indo-US and Indo-China relations, were major criticisms.

In a strong critique, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has condemned the manner in which the Waqf Amendment Bill was processed through the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). Ramesh argued that the committee undermined democratic norms by ignoring clause-by-clause discussions and dismissing opposition voices during the review process.

Ramesh pointed out that, traditionally, the budget session involves structured discussions on selected ministries and relates to various grants. However, he noted that the second part of the budget session has now become controversial due to the JPC's handling of the Waqf Amendment Bill, which he claims was 'bulldozed.' The JPC selectively invited testimony and overlooked opposition MPs' comments.

Additionally, Ramesh accused the BJP-led government of neglecting serious parliamentary debates on key foreign policy concerns, such as Indo-US and Indo-China relations. He argued that the lack of meaningful discussions, coupled with the influence of centralized control over key political decisions, is harming India's democratic fabric.

