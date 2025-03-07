Maharashtra Thinktank Shake-up: Ajay Ashar Ousted

Maharashtra's political landscape witnessed a significant shift as Ajay Ashar, a key supporter of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was removed from MITRA, a state thinktank comparable to NITI Aayog. The decision may highlight emerging tensions between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shinde.

Originally appointed when Shinde led the government, Ashar, a prominent real estate developer, served as one of the two deputy chairpersons alongside Rajesh Kshirsagar. A government resolution dated February 6 has now appointed senior NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil and BJP MLA Rana Jagjitsinh Patil as the replacement vice chairpersons, although Kshirsagar remains.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut endorsed the state's reorganization move, suggesting it aims to limit Shinde's influence. Raut expressed approval of Fadnavis's decision, referring to it as a step towards more disciplined governance.

