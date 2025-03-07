Maharashtra Thinktank Shake-up: Ajay Ashar Ousted
In a political shift, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's ally, Ajay Ashar, was removed from the state thinktank MITRA. This development indicates possible tension between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shinde. The government appointed new vice chairpersons, further altering the thinktank's composition.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's political landscape witnessed a significant shift as Ajay Ashar, a key supporter of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was removed from MITRA, a state thinktank comparable to NITI Aayog. The decision may highlight emerging tensions between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shinde.
Originally appointed when Shinde led the government, Ashar, a prominent real estate developer, served as one of the two deputy chairpersons alongside Rajesh Kshirsagar. A government resolution dated February 6 has now appointed senior NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil and BJP MLA Rana Jagjitsinh Patil as the replacement vice chairpersons, although Kshirsagar remains.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut endorsed the state's reorganization move, suggesting it aims to limit Shinde's influence. Raut expressed approval of Fadnavis's decision, referring to it as a step towards more disciplined governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PTI's Repeated Struggles for Public Rally Permission Amid Political Tensions
Walmart Faces Uncertain Retail Future Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Kash Patel Confirmed as FBI Director Amidst Political Tensions
Zelenskiy Stands Firm Amid U.S.-Ukraine Political Tensions
Ongoing Maharashtra Arogya Mitras Strike Highlights Healthcare Workers' Plight