Delhi Cabinet to Address Women’s Financial Aid Scheme

The Delhi cabinet is set to discuss the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana on March 8, a scheme offering Rs 2,500 monthly to women in Delhi. This initiative follows critiques from AAP's Gopal Rai about unfulfilled BJP election promises. CM Rekha Gupta emphasized enhanced female representation and expanded welfare initiatives.

Delhi Cabinet to Address Women’s Financial Aid Scheme
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On March 8, the Delhi cabinet is poised to deliberate on the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. This forthcoming scheme intends to provide a monthly financial aid of Rs 2,500 to women residing in the capital, according to insider sources on Friday. The government is expected to announce this scheme during an event tomorrow.

The initiative arrives in the wake of Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi MLA Gopal Rai's critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party for not delivering on pre-election commitments. Rai urged the Delhi government to roll out the much-anticipated Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, designed to offer financial assistance to women. Rai highlighted, "The BJP had assured financial aid to Delhi women by March 8, and the residents want the budget to reflect these promises."

Marking International Women's Day, CM Rekha Gupta, addressing 'Women Power for Viksit Bharat 2047,' remarked on the advancement from the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign to 'Beti Badhao.' Gupta emphasized the substantial roles women now play in governance and society. She also pledged to meet various societal groups to ensure the budget meets public expectations and confirmed ongoing commitment to campaign promises, including PMBJP and the expansion of Janaushadhi Kendras.

(With inputs from agencies.)

