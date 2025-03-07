Left Menu

Nepal's Leaders Stand Firm Against Monarchy Reinstatement

Nepal's political leaders, including former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal, have dismissed rumors of reinstating the monarchy. They urge the former king to contest elections instead. Prime Minister Oli and others warn against activities promoting monarchy's return, citing the country's established republic system since 2008.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:29 IST
Nepal's Leaders Stand Firm Against Monarchy Reinstatement
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's political leadership, including former Prime Minister and CPN-Unified Socialist Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, has quashed speculation over the potential reinstatement of the monarchy. The statement came amidst increased pro-monarchy activities in certain regions, fueled by comments from former king Gyanendra Shah.

Marking his birthday with a symbolic sapling planting, Madhav Kumar Nepal urged Gyanendra Shah to embrace democratic means, suggesting he enter electoral politics to pursue national leadership. Current Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli emphasized the constitutional process as the sole avenue for governance.

Meanwhile, addressing gatherings in Mahottari, leaders like Prime Minister Oli, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, and CPN-Maoist Centre Chief Prachanda criticized the former king's recent statements. They reminded the public of the risks monarchy poses to Nepal's republican framework established in 2008, following the former king's autocratic rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025