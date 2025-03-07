Nepal's Leaders Stand Firm Against Monarchy Reinstatement
Nepal's political leaders, including former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal, have dismissed rumors of reinstating the monarchy. They urge the former king to contest elections instead. Prime Minister Oli and others warn against activities promoting monarchy's return, citing the country's established republic system since 2008.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal's political leadership, including former Prime Minister and CPN-Unified Socialist Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, has quashed speculation over the potential reinstatement of the monarchy. The statement came amidst increased pro-monarchy activities in certain regions, fueled by comments from former king Gyanendra Shah.
Marking his birthday with a symbolic sapling planting, Madhav Kumar Nepal urged Gyanendra Shah to embrace democratic means, suggesting he enter electoral politics to pursue national leadership. Current Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli emphasized the constitutional process as the sole avenue for governance.
Meanwhile, addressing gatherings in Mahottari, leaders like Prime Minister Oli, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, and CPN-Maoist Centre Chief Prachanda criticized the former king's recent statements. They reminded the public of the risks monarchy poses to Nepal's republican framework established in 2008, following the former king's autocratic rule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Business Leaders Banned from International Travel Amid Democracy Remarks Investigation
Niger Junta Plans Five-Year Transition to Democracy
Democracy Under Siege: Assam's Gunda Raj
Niger's Path to Democracy: A Five-Year Transition Plan Unveiled
NDA committed to farmers' welfare, I always maintained poor, 'annadata', youth & women 4 pillars of democracy: PM Modi in Bhagalpur.