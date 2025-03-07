Nepal's Leaders Stand Firm Against Monarchy Reinstatement

Nepal's political leadership, including former Prime Minister and CPN-Unified Socialist Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, has quashed speculation over the potential reinstatement of the monarchy. The statement came amidst increased pro-monarchy activities in certain regions, fueled by comments from former king Gyanendra Shah.

Marking his birthday with a symbolic sapling planting, Madhav Kumar Nepal urged Gyanendra Shah to embrace democratic means, suggesting he enter electoral politics to pursue national leadership. Current Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli emphasized the constitutional process as the sole avenue for governance.

Meanwhile, addressing gatherings in Mahottari, leaders like Prime Minister Oli, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, and CPN-Maoist Centre Chief Prachanda criticized the former king's recent statements. They reminded the public of the risks monarchy poses to Nepal's republican framework established in 2008, following the former king's autocratic rule.

