Turmoil in Reform UK: Allegations Rock Populist Party

Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, faces internal turmoil as it refers lawmaker Rupert Lowe to the police over alleged threats and bullying. The party, which had recently led in opinion polls, is showing signs of division amidst public discontent with Labour's Keir Starmer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:34 IST
Reform UK, a right-wing populist party under the leadership of Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, reported serious allegations against one of its own lawmakers on Friday. Rupert Lowe, who has been highlighted in recent polling successes, was referred to police after being accused of threatening the party's chairman, Zia Yusuf.

The party cited a pattern of disturbing behavior from Lowe, including alleged workplace bullying and derogatory remarks towards female staff members. Despite the claims, Lowe dismissed the accusations as baseless and lacking credibility, attributing them to internal party disputes.

Despite Reform UK's recent rise above the Labour Party in opinion polls, these revelations expose internal divisions at a critical time when the party seeks to broaden its appeal amid the fluctuating public perception of Labour's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

