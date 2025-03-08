Tariffs and Tensions: Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Take on Inflation Risk

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took center stage in New York City, addressing concerns about potential inflationary effects stemming from the Trump administration's tariff plans. During an economic forum, Powell articulated a cautious stance, outlining uncertainties in trade, fiscal policy, and regulation amid the potential for significant policy changes.

Powell emphasized the need to decipher the long-term implications of tariffs on inflation. "We do not need to be in a hurry," he asserted, advocating a measured approach to interpreting economic signals. Contrasting views from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who downplayed the inflationary impact of tariffs, highlighted possible tensions between the Fed and the new administration.

Financial markets responded to Powell's remarks, adjusting to the possibility of future rate cuts. Though he acknowledged that the economy remains "in a good place," Powell noted signs of slowing consumer spending and heightened uncertainty among businesses. The Fed is poised to maintain its current interest rates, with future clarity expected to shape economic policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)