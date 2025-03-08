Greece's Government Survives No-Confidence Vote Amid Rail Disaster Outcry
The Greek government survived a no-confidence vote following a catastrophic train crash that provoked public outcry for political accountability. Despite criticism over handling safety issues and a perceived cover-up, the government secured enough votes to stay in power amid promises of railway modernization and potential constitutional amendments.
Greece's centre-right administration, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has weathered a no-confidence vote in parliament, sparked by public outrage over a fatal train crash earlier this year. The government retained its position with 157 votes, despite widespread protests.
The crash, which claimed 57 lives and drew thousands to the streets in protest, led opposition parties to accuse the ruling establishment of negligence and obstruction of justice. Nevertheless, the government denied these claims and focused on its economic record to rally support.
Prime Minister Mitsotakis pledged reforms, including increased wages and modernization of the railway system by 2027, to address public discontent. A judicial investigation is ongoing, and tensions have spurred a debate on legal protections for politicians. The leader also committed to constitutional amendments to allow for greater accountability.
