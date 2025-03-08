Left Menu

Greece's Government Survives No-Confidence Vote Amid Rail Disaster Outcry

The Greek government survived a no-confidence vote following a catastrophic train crash that provoked public outcry for political accountability. Despite criticism over handling safety issues and a perceived cover-up, the government secured enough votes to stay in power amid promises of railway modernization and potential constitutional amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 03:33 IST
Greece's Government Survives No-Confidence Vote Amid Rail Disaster Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Greece's centre-right administration, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has weathered a no-confidence vote in parliament, sparked by public outrage over a fatal train crash earlier this year. The government retained its position with 157 votes, despite widespread protests.

The crash, which claimed 57 lives and drew thousands to the streets in protest, led opposition parties to accuse the ruling establishment of negligence and obstruction of justice. Nevertheless, the government denied these claims and focused on its economic record to rally support.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis pledged reforms, including increased wages and modernization of the railway system by 2027, to address public discontent. A judicial investigation is ongoing, and tensions have spurred a debate on legal protections for politicians. The leader also committed to constitutional amendments to allow for greater accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025