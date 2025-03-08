Rahul Gandhi's Call to Reinvent Congress in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: At a Samvaad program in Ahmedabad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed party workers, stressing the need for the Congress party to fulfill its responsibilities ahead of seeking electoral support.

Gandhi reflected on Gujarat's crucial role in India's freedom struggle, recalling how the state produced leaders like Mahatma Gandhi that shaped history.

He bluntly criticized the current Congress leadership in Gujarat, citing their failure to connect with local aspirations, while urging efforts to revitalize party organization and bolster voter engagement.

Highlighting the state's economic struggles, particularly among small traders and farmers, he called for a renewed vision and a 5% vote increase for electoral success.

Expressing his personal commitment, Gandhi encouraged Congress workers to build stronger relationships with the people of Gujarat and to rebuild trust and confidence within the party. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)