Left Menu

Delhi CM Vows Women's Empowerment on International Women's Day

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to women's welfare, highlighting promises of security and representation. At an International Women's Day event, she praised the government's achievements, asserting that women's empowerment is central to national progress, with support from key party leaders like JP Nadda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:55 IST
Delhi CM Vows Women's Empowerment on International Women's Day
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On International Women's Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated her commitment to fulfilling the BJP-led government's promises regarding the welfare and security of women in the national capital. Addressing an event, she emphasized the strides made in female empowerment and representation.

Gupta highlighted the implementation of a 33 percent reservation for women, crediting Narendra Modi's government for this milestone. She proudly noted the construction of pint toilets in Delhi as part of efforts to improve women's security and infrastructure.

Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, alongside Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, attended the event, echoing support for women's empowerment. Nadda praised women's contributions to the party's election successes and emphasized their role in national development, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025