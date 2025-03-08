Delhi CM Vows Women's Empowerment on International Women's Day
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to women's welfare, highlighting promises of security and representation. At an International Women's Day event, she praised the government's achievements, asserting that women's empowerment is central to national progress, with support from key party leaders like JP Nadda.
- Country:
- India
On International Women's Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated her commitment to fulfilling the BJP-led government's promises regarding the welfare and security of women in the national capital. Addressing an event, she emphasized the strides made in female empowerment and representation.
Gupta highlighted the implementation of a 33 percent reservation for women, crediting Narendra Modi's government for this milestone. She proudly noted the construction of pint toilets in Delhi as part of efforts to improve women's security and infrastructure.
Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, alongside Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, attended the event, echoing support for women's empowerment. Nadda praised women's contributions to the party's election successes and emphasized their role in national development, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
