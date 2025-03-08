Left Menu

JP Nadda Launches Mahila Samridhi Yojana on International Women's Day

On International Women's Day, BJP President JP Nadda launched the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, providing a Rs 2,500 direct cash transfer to women in Delhi. With a budget of Rs 5,100 crore allocated for its implementation, the scheme signifies the BJP's commitment to women's empowerment and welfare in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:21 IST
Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda unveiled the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' in Delhi on International Women's Day. The initiative, a direct cash transfer scheme, will grant Rs 2,500 to women across the city to empower them economically.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Nadda acknowledged the critical role played by women in the BJP's electoral successes, emphasizing the importance of their empowerment. He congratulated Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for spearheading the efforts and noted the allocation of Rs 5,100 crore towards the scheme's implementation.

Furthermore, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed the scheme's rollout. The government announced that a dedicated portal will soon be launched for registrations, with a committee set up to define the eligibility criteria and oversee the project's execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

