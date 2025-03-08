JP Nadda Launches Mahila Samridhi Yojana on International Women's Day

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda unveiled the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' in Delhi on International Women's Day. The initiative, a direct cash transfer scheme, will grant Rs 2,500 to women across the city to empower them economically.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Nadda acknowledged the critical role played by women in the BJP's electoral successes, emphasizing the importance of their empowerment. He congratulated Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for spearheading the efforts and noted the allocation of Rs 5,100 crore towards the scheme's implementation.

Furthermore, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed the scheme's rollout. The government announced that a dedicated portal will soon be launched for registrations, with a committee set up to define the eligibility criteria and oversee the project's execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)