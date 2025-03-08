Left Menu

Afghanistan's Struggle: Afghan Women in Focus

The Taliban claim Afghan women's rights are safeguarded under their regime, despite UN criticism of education and employment bans. The international community urges the Taliban to lift these restrictions, which hinder women's public presence and media participation, isolating Afghanistan from international recognition. UNESCO held a conference spotlighting these challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Taliban, in a contentious statement on International Women's Day, maintain that Afghan women's rights are protected under their rule. This claim comes despite widespread condemnation from international bodies, including the United Nations, regarding ongoing bans on female education and employment.

Since regaining control in 2021, the Taliban have imposed severe restrictions on women, preventing them from accessing education beyond sixth grade and participating in most jobs. The recent message from Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid insists that women's dignity and legal rights are prioritized within Afghan society's Islamic and cultural framework.

UN officials, including Roza Otunbayeva and Alison Davidian, stress the global importance of supporting Afghan women's rights. As the Taliban continue to face international criticism and isolation, groups like UNESCO and the Afghanistan Journalists Support Organisation highlight the diminishing roles of women, particularly in media, urging for the removal of discriminatory policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

