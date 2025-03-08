Afghanistan's Struggle: Afghan Women in Focus

The Taliban, in a contentious statement on International Women's Day, maintain that Afghan women's rights are protected under their rule. This claim comes despite widespread condemnation from international bodies, including the United Nations, regarding ongoing bans on female education and employment.

Since regaining control in 2021, the Taliban have imposed severe restrictions on women, preventing them from accessing education beyond sixth grade and participating in most jobs. The recent message from Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid insists that women's dignity and legal rights are prioritized within Afghan society's Islamic and cultural framework.

UN officials, including Roza Otunbayeva and Alison Davidian, stress the global importance of supporting Afghan women's rights. As the Taliban continue to face international criticism and isolation, groups like UNESCO and the Afghanistan Journalists Support Organisation highlight the diminishing roles of women, particularly in media, urging for the removal of discriminatory policies.

