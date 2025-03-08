Farooq Abdullah's Call for Statehood and Women's Empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir

In a firm address, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah reiterated the inevitability of Jammu and Kashmir regaining statehood, asserting the Indian government's obligation to fulfill its parliamentary commitment.

During an International Women's Day event, Abdullah called for enhanced women's rights and proactive societal roles, expressing concern over ongoing crimes against women, including a recent case involving an Israeli tourist in Karnataka.

Abdullah also criticized the media for bias and urged female participation in governance. He highlighted the historical contributions of his family to education and pledged future support for women's socioeconomic growth.

