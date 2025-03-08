Left Menu

MP Women Urged to Claim Rights Amid Unfulfilled State Promises

On International Women's Day, MPCC President Jitu Patwari criticized the state government for failing to deliver promised financial aid under the Ladli Behna Yojana. He called for women to demand their rights, while CM Mohan Yadav celebrated the day by entrusting women with key responsibilities in his office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:14 IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Jitu Patwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Jitu Patwari marked International Women's Day by extending congratulations and simultaneously criticizing the state government's unmet commitments to women's welfare initiatives.

Using the platform X, Patwari encouraged women to assert their entitlements, including the pending Rs 3,000 financial aid publicized under the Ladli Behna Yojana. In his message, he highlighted the discrepancy between the promised and actual disbursed amounts, noting that the funding ceased post-elections.

Patwari voiced concerns regarding the disappearance of over 4 lakh women in the state, emphasizing the need for governmental accountability and women's safety.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pledged to increase the aid from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 in 2023. Concurrently, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated Women's Day, delegating responsibilities to women in his office, underscoring the importance of gender empowerment.

Women officials, from drivers to security officers, assumed critical roles, expressing pride and gratitude for the confidence placed in them by CM Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

