MP Women Urged to Claim Rights Amid Unfulfilled State Promises

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Jitu Patwari marked International Women's Day by extending congratulations and simultaneously criticizing the state government's unmet commitments to women's welfare initiatives.

Using the platform X, Patwari encouraged women to assert their entitlements, including the pending Rs 3,000 financial aid publicized under the Ladli Behna Yojana. In his message, he highlighted the discrepancy between the promised and actual disbursed amounts, noting that the funding ceased post-elections.

Patwari voiced concerns regarding the disappearance of over 4 lakh women in the state, emphasizing the need for governmental accountability and women's safety.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pledged to increase the aid from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 in 2023. Concurrently, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated Women's Day, delegating responsibilities to women in his office, underscoring the importance of gender empowerment.

Women officials, from drivers to security officers, assumed critical roles, expressing pride and gratitude for the confidence placed in them by CM Yadav.

