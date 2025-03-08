Left Menu

The Syrian Massacre: A Deadly Surge of Clashes and Revenge Killings

A devastating surge of violence in Syria has led to over 600 deaths following clashes between security forces and supporters of ousted President Bashar Assad. The violence escalated into revenge killings between religious sects, creating one of the deadliest episodes in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A violent wave has swept across Syria, resulting in over 600 fatalities after two days of intense clashes. The violence, which began on Thursday, marks a significant challenge to the new government established in Damascus three months ago following the removal of President Bashar Assad.

The clashes quickly escalated into revenge killings between Sunni Muslims and the Alawite sect, causing widespread devastation. Alawites, who had long supported Assad, were targeted by Sunni gunmen, leading to significant casualties and displacement of thousands fleeing for safety.

The situation prompted a response from governmental authorities and the international community, with calls to protect the stricken Alawites and prevent further violence. The Syrian Observatory reported that the ceasefire in revenge killings has been achieved, but the regional stability remains fragile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

