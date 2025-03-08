The Syrian Massacre: A Deadly Surge of Clashes and Revenge Killings

A violent wave has swept across Syria, resulting in over 600 fatalities after two days of intense clashes. The violence, which began on Thursday, marks a significant challenge to the new government established in Damascus three months ago following the removal of President Bashar Assad.

The clashes quickly escalated into revenge killings between Sunni Muslims and the Alawite sect, causing widespread devastation. Alawites, who had long supported Assad, were targeted by Sunni gunmen, leading to significant casualties and displacement of thousands fleeing for safety.

The situation prompted a response from governmental authorities and the international community, with calls to protect the stricken Alawites and prevent further violence. The Syrian Observatory reported that the ceasefire in revenge killings has been achieved, but the regional stability remains fragile.

