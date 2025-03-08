Rabri Devi Slams Nitish Kumar's Remarks on Women's Empowerment

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi has openly criticized her successor, Nitish Kumar, over recent comments he made regarding women's empowerment. The remarks, made at an International Women's Day function attended by RJD leaders, have sparked controversy and drawn significant backlash.

Rabri Devi questioned Kumar's claims of progress since he came to power in 2005, suggesting his statements about women in Bihar lacked substance. She highlighted his alleged tendency to make inappropriate comments, including a recent incident in the legislative council that caused a stir.

In her address, Rabri Devi also accused the central government, led by Narendra Modi, of falsely implicating her husband, Lalu Prasad, in legal cases. Her son, Tejashwi Yadav, echoed her concerns, criticizing Kumar's past reliance on their support and questioning his fitness to govern.

