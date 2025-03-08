Left Menu

Mahila Congress Siege: A Call for Women's Reservation

The All India Mahila Congress announced a Parliament siege on March 10 to demand the implementation of women's reservation. Led by chief Alka Lamba, the group plans protests and initiatives such as distributing free sanitary napkins to rural women, aiming to boost female representation and support.

The All India Mahila Congress announced that it would stage a Parliament siege on March 10, advocating for the implementation of the women's reservation bill. The announcement coincided with International Women's Day, marking a significant push for gender equality in legislative bodies.

Alka Lamba, the chief of the Mahila Congress, revealed plans to organize a protest at Jantar Mantar, urging the government to implement reservations for women in Parliament and state assemblies. In a powerful demonstration of commitment, the group has already significantly increased its membership and initiated social welfare projects.

The protest aims to build on the legacy of former leaders like Rajiv and Indira Gandhi, who advocated for women's empowerment. Lamba criticized the current government's inaction on the reservation law passed a decade ago and announced a new initiative to provide free sanitary napkins to rural women, highlighting ongoing efforts to uplift marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

