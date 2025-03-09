Gyanendra's Return Sparks Monarchy Debate in Nepal
Former King Gyanendra Shah's return to Kathmandu from Pokhara sparks a debate on the monarchy's potential revival. Pro-monarchists rally in support, while political leaders dismiss the monarchy's return and urge Gyanendra to join politics. The government increases security amidst rising political tensions.
- Country:
- Nepal
Former King Gyanendra Shah of Nepal is set to return to Kathmandu this Sunday after a nationwide tour. His return has prompted pro-monarchist demonstrations, with claims of thousands gathering to welcome him at Tribhuvan International Airport.
Local authorities are boosting security along the route from the airport to Nirmal Niwas, his residence, in anticipation of potential unrest. Pro-monarchist supporters are vocalizing their discontent with the current government, citing issues like corruption and unemployment.
As pro-monarchist sentiments rise, political figures in Nepal, including Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, have emphasized the unlikelihood of a monarchical revival. They suggest Gyanendra should pursue political office if he wishes to influence Nepal's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wayanad Landslide Survivors Demand Swift Rehabilitation Amidst Political Tensions
Overstay Ends in Arrest for Seven Bangladeshi Nationals in Kathmandu
NCC Delegations Unite in Kathmandu for Youth Exchange Programme
Tamil Nadu's Subsidised Pharmacies: Political Tensions Erupt Over 'Mudhalvar Marundhagangal'
Desperate Rescue Efforts Amid Political Tensions in Srisailam Tunnel Collapse