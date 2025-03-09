Gyanendra's Return Sparks Monarchy Debate in Nepal

Former King Gyanendra Shah of Nepal is set to return to Kathmandu this Sunday after a nationwide tour. His return has prompted pro-monarchist demonstrations, with claims of thousands gathering to welcome him at Tribhuvan International Airport.

Local authorities are boosting security along the route from the airport to Nirmal Niwas, his residence, in anticipation of potential unrest. Pro-monarchist supporters are vocalizing their discontent with the current government, citing issues like corruption and unemployment.

As pro-monarchist sentiments rise, political figures in Nepal, including Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, have emphasized the unlikelihood of a monarchical revival. They suggest Gyanendra should pursue political office if he wishes to influence Nepal's future.

