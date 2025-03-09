Left Menu

Gyanendra's Return Sparks Monarchy Debate in Nepal

Former King Gyanendra Shah's return to Kathmandu from Pokhara sparks a debate on the monarchy's potential revival. Pro-monarchists rally in support, while political leaders dismiss the monarchy's return and urge Gyanendra to join politics. The government increases security amidst rising political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-03-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 00:24 IST
Gyanendra's Return Sparks Monarchy Debate in Nepal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Former King Gyanendra Shah of Nepal is set to return to Kathmandu this Sunday after a nationwide tour. His return has prompted pro-monarchist demonstrations, with claims of thousands gathering to welcome him at Tribhuvan International Airport.

Local authorities are boosting security along the route from the airport to Nirmal Niwas, his residence, in anticipation of potential unrest. Pro-monarchist supporters are vocalizing their discontent with the current government, citing issues like corruption and unemployment.

As pro-monarchist sentiments rise, political figures in Nepal, including Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, have emphasized the unlikelihood of a monarchical revival. They suggest Gyanendra should pursue political office if he wishes to influence Nepal's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025