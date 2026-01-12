Demographic Concerns and Political Tensions in Mumbai: BJP's Accusations

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has expressed concern over what he perceives as a growing demographic challenge in Mumbai, attributing this change to an increasing population of Muslims and illegal Bangladeshi citizens.

He criticized political figures like Uddhav and Raj Thackeray for their silence on the issue, suggesting that they avoid taking a clear stance on what he describes as a significant concern for the city.

Somaiya accused Uddhav Thackeray of 'Vote Jihad' and alleged that Thackeray had shifted from seeking votes in the name of Lord Ram to appealing to the Muslim community, particularly in areas such as Agripada, Nagpada, and Behrampada. He called for an investigation into fake birth certificates in Maharashtra and advocated for a strong BJP-led alliance to counter Thackeray's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)