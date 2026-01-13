In a surprising setback for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukrainian lawmakers on Tuesday failed to approve Denys Shmyhal as energy minister, underscoring political tensions at a critical juncture in the ongoing war.

Shmyhal, previously prime minister for five years before becoming defence minister, was expected to lead the energy sector amid allegations of corruption and the aftermath of Russian attacks. The energy ministry had been without a head for nearly two months, complicating efforts amid heightened Russian military pressure.

With Moscow intensifying air strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, the failure of Shmyhal's appointment highlights discipline issues within Zelenskiy's party, with enough lawmakers abstaining and resulting in an insufficient 210 votes. The scenario underscores the leadership challenge and skepticism regarding effective management, as acknowledged by Kyiv political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko.

(With inputs from agencies.)