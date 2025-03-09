Republicans Unveil Stopgap Fund Proposal Ahead of Potential Shutdown
House Republicans introduced a stopgap funding bill to prevent a government shutdown on March 14. The bill maintains spending levels from the last administration and has President Trump's support. The proposal increases defense spending and includes additional resources for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
House Republicans have introduced a six-month stopgap government funding bill aiming to stave off a potential shutdown on March 14. This proposal seeks to fund the government until the end of the fiscal year 2025, maintaining most spending levels set by the previous administration.
The Republican-led House is expected to vote on the 99-page bill shortly. The bill, known as a continuing resolution, has been developed in coordination with the White House, drawing firm backing from President Donald Trump, who encourages Republicans to vote in favor of it.
The proposal boosts defense spending while cutting down on non-defense allocations. It provides additional funding for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and maintains a $20 billion rescission for the IRS. Notably, the plan excludes any congressionally directed projects.
