AAP's Showdown: Protests Erupt Over BJP's Unfulfilled Promises

Protests led by AAP workers erupted against BJP's unfulfilled promises of free LPG cylinders for women during Holi. Detained by the police, AAP leaders criticized BJP and PM Modi for failing to deliver on commitments made to Delhi's women, triggering citywide demonstrations with empty cylinders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:13 IST
AAP's Showdown: Protests Erupt Over BJP's Unfulfilled Promises
AAP workers protest against BJP. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions rose as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers staged a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) unmet promise of free LPG cylinders for women during Holi. Following the demonstration, AAP leader Rituraj Jha, detained by police, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unfulfilled commitment.

Earlier, Delhi Assembly Leader of the Opposition, Atishi, criticized the BJP, labeling their promises as 'Jhumla.' Atishi highlighted that women in Delhi have been left waiting for economic aid and LPG cylinders, promised by the BJP in their election manifesto, prompting protests across the city.

The BJP had committed to offering Rs 2,500 monthly support and affordable LPG to Delhi's women, adding a promise of free cylinders during Holi and Diwali. As criticism mounts within the Assembly, AAP's Gopal Rai accused the BJP of diverting attention with blame games, rather than addressing pre-election pledges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

