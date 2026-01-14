Trump's Economic Promises: A Reality Check on Inflation

Donald Trump, the U.S. president, is confronting the limits of his power as he grapples with soaring inflation, a key concern for American voters. Despite his ambitious economic plans, taming inflation has proven more difficult than anticipated, challenging the effectiveness of presidential influence.

With the economy at the forefront of public concern, Trump's administration has unveiled several populist economic proposals, including capping credit card interest rates and restricting large investors from buying family homes. However, experts caution that these measures may not significantly impact the cost of living and could have unforeseen consequences.

As Trump balances domestic economic issues and foreign policy, his focus on the latter may detract from addressing voters' financial anxieties, threatening Republican stability in the approaching congressional elections.

