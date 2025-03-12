Bihar Assembly Erupts in Controversy: Tejashwi and Rabri Take on Nitish Kumar

The Bihar Assembly witnessed intense friction on Wednesday when Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and former CM Rabri Devi launched a fierce critique against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling for his resignation. The sharp exchange prompted RJD legislators to exit the session, accusing the CM and the ruling NDA of disrespecting women, including Rabri Devi.

Addressing the Assembly, Rabri Devi accused Nitish Kumar of misogyny, claiming he attends sessions under the influence and echoing others' words. In a scathing response, Tejashwi Yadav echoed the demand for Kumar's resignation, pointing to his family's political legacy and questioning Kumar's capability to lead Bihar's development.

A political storm brewed during the March 7 session when Nitish Kumar accused RJD of nepotism, recalling Lalu Prasad Yadav installing his wife Rabri Devi as CM in 1997 during his legal troubles. Kumar questioned the RJD's achievements for women and defended the progress his administration claims to have made.

