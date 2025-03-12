G7 Meeting Not About U.S. Takeover of Canada, Says Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed speculation regarding the United States possibly taking over Canada, stating unequivocally that this will not be on the agenda at an upcoming G7 meeting. The gathering of foreign ministers, set to take place in Canada, will prioritize ongoing U.S.-Canada collaborations.

When queried about President Donald Trump's comments on annexing Canada as the 51st U.S. state, Rubio indicated Washington's focus remains on productive engagements and collaborations with Canada. He reiterated that the purpose of the G7 meeting is to advance discussions on these topics, not territorial acquisitions.

Rubio's statements come amid heightened interest in U.S.-Canada relations, following Trump's controversial remarks. However, Rubio assured that international diplomacy would be the focus of discussions, seeking to dispel concerns over the U.S.'s territorial intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)