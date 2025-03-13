Unity Amidst Celebration: Sanjay Raut Advocates Communal Harmony During Holi

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut underscored the long-standing tradition of all communities, including Muslims, participating in Holi celebrations across India. Addressing repeated scrutiny of Muslims, Raut argued for unity, condemning the rising attempts to stoke communal tension.

Raut expressed disappointment, noting that Maharashtra's image of progressiveness has been tarnished by a few individuals. He emphasized the shared heritage of Holi as a festival enjoyed by all, irrespective of religious affiliations, amid rising concerns over divisive rhetoric.

His comments followed actions by Uttar Pradesh's local administration, which covered mosques ahead of Holi to prevent potential conflicts. The decision sparked criticism, highlighting the delicate balance between maintaining peace and avoiding unnecessary controversy, especially in an election year. Leaders like Abhishek Jha stressed that fostering communal harmony is crucial for a democratic society, urging the administration to prioritize unity over division.

(With inputs from agencies.)