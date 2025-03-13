Slogan Showdown: Tushar Gandhi Faces Protest
Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, faced protests by RSS-BJP workers after making remarks against the Sangh Parivar in Neyyattinkara. Despite tension, he remained firm in his stance and chose not to pursue legal action. Kerala Congress Chief condemned the incident, highlighting the region's secular values.
Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, found himself at the center of protests in Neyyattinkara, where he reportedly criticized the RSS. Tensions flared as BJP-RSS workers confronted him post-event.
The protest followed his comments during a speech where he likened the Sangh Parivar's influence to cancer. The response was swift, with slogans demanding Gandhi retract his statement.
Despite being blocked by protesters, Tushar Gandhi stood by his words. He later confirmed opting against legal action, as local Congress leaders decried the incident as an affront to Kerala's secular ethos.
