Karnataka Revokes CID Probe in Star-Studded Gold Smuggling Case

In a significant development, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has clarified that there was no external pressure prompting the withdrawal of a CID probe into the high-profile gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao. This follows the government's decision to retract an investigative order.

The withdrawal came after the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) moved to appoint Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to explore any potential involvement of Ranya's stepfather, K Ramachandra Rao, a figure holding a DGP rank. This decision aims to streamline investigative efforts without duplicating roles.

Minister Parameshwara emphasized the absence of any coercion, stating, "There is no pressure, and no one asked for an inquiry to be stopped." Gold bars valued at Rs 12.56 crore were confiscated from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport, further investigations leading to the discovery of additional gold jewelry and cash at her residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)