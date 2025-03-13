Left Menu

Karnataka Revokes CID Probe in Star-Studded Gold Smuggling Case

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed there's no pressure to halt a CID probe into Kannada actress Ranya Rao's gold smuggling case. The state revoked the CID investigation, directing DPAR to investigate Ranya's stepfather's involvement. Gold worth crores was confiscated from Ranya at the airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:40 IST
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has clarified that there was no external pressure prompting the withdrawal of a CID probe into the high-profile gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao. This follows the government's decision to retract an investigative order.

The withdrawal came after the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) moved to appoint Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to explore any potential involvement of Ranya's stepfather, K Ramachandra Rao, a figure holding a DGP rank. This decision aims to streamline investigative efforts without duplicating roles.

Minister Parameshwara emphasized the absence of any coercion, stating, "There is no pressure, and no one asked for an inquiry to be stopped." Gold bars valued at Rs 12.56 crore were confiscated from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport, further investigations leading to the discovery of additional gold jewelry and cash at her residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

