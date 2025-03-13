Netanyahu's Controversial Visit to Hungary Amid ICC Arrest Warrant
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans a visit to Hungary despite an ICC arrest warrant against him for alleged war crimes in Gaza. Hungarian PM Viktor Orban assures non-compliance with the warrant, contradicting EU member obligations. The visit is planned before Easter amidst heightened security concerns.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit Hungary in the coming weeks, in a move that defies an international arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC). The trip follows an invitation from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who guaranteed that the warrant would "not be observed."
The planned visit, set before Easter, has drawn attention due to the ICC's charges against Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza, issued on November 21, 2024. The charges also include his former defense chief and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri.
While Hungary, like other EU nations, is obliged to enforce ICC warrants, Orban's right-wing administration frequently challenges EU norms. The ongoing Gaza conflict, which escalated after a deadly Hamas raid, has already claimed thousands of lives and continues to raise international tensions.
