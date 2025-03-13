Holi Controversy Erupts in West Bengal: BJP and TMC at Loggerheads
The BJP accuses TMC of banning Holi in Santiniketan, sparking political tensions. BJP's Shankar Ghosh criticizes TMC's 'anti-Hindu mindset'. TMC's Birbaha Hansda clarifies no ban, only environmental protection request due to harmful chemicals in Holi colors. Visuals from Sonajhuri Haat support BJP's claims of a restricted Holi celebration.
- Country:
- India
A political tempest has unfurled in West Bengal, as BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh rebuked the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for allegedly prohibiting Holi festivities in Santiniketan. Ghosh accused TMC of an 'anti-Hindu mindset', claiming their policies aimed to curb Hindu rituals and festivals.
However, West Bengal Minister of State Birbaha Hansda countered these accusations, asserting that the government did not impose a ban but made an environmental protection request. Speaking to ANI, she highlighted the potential harm caused by chemicals in Holi colors and emphasized that there was no formal notice issued regarding a ban.
This dispute further escalated with West Bengal Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari alleging TMC's politics of appeasement, noting restrictions placed in Santiniketan's Sonajhuri Haat, where celebrating Holi was limited, citing environmental and communal harmony on the coinciding day of Friday prayers during Ramzan.
(With inputs from agencies.)