Greens Challenge Merz on Germany's Debt Brake Reform

A senior Greens legislator signals potential resistance to Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz's plan to reform Germany's debt brake, requiring a new coalition with the Left for a constitutional amendment. The Greens criticize Merz's past reluctance to engage in reform talks, pointing to hypocrisy in his current stance.

  • Germany

A senior member of the Greens has indicated continued opposition to Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz's proposal to reform Germany's debt brake. The proposal requires a new parliamentary majority once the freshly elected Bundestag seats its members.

The Green Party, alongside the Social Democrats, is currently engaged in coalition talks, but Irene Mihalic has criticized Merz for not pursuing reforms during his time in opposition. She emphasized the hypocrisy of expecting the Greens to align without prior collaboration efforts.

The current Bundestag has the necessary two-thirds majority for constitutional amendments, but the newly elected parliament will require support from a fourth party, the Left, to move forward with the proposed debt brake reform.

