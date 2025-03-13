Left Menu

Controversy Over Alleged Holi Ban in Santiniketan Sparks Political Debate

A political controversy has erupted in West Bengal as BJP accuses the ruling TMC government of banning Holi celebrations in Santiniketan. TMC's Birbaha Hansda refutes the claim, clarifying that a request was made to protect the environment. The BJP alleges appeasement politics amid growing regional tensions.

Updated: 13-03-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:15 IST
BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political debate, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government on Thursday, alleging an anti-Hindu agenda by banning Holi celebrations in Santiniketan. Ghosh claims that the TMC's decision has fueled a Hindu awakening against perceived suppression of religious practices.

West Bengal Minister of State, Birbaha Hansda, countered these claims, insisting that no ban was imposed. Speaking to ANI, Hansda clarified that the government requested citizens to protect the environment, as the chemicals used in Holi colors pose risks to local foliage.

The controversy continued as visuals emerged from Santiniketan's Sonajhuri Haat, indicating restrictions. Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari accused the TMC of appeasement and political divisiveness. The juxtaposition of Holi celebrations coinciding with a significant day for another community added another layer to the contentious narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

