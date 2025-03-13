Political Upheaval in Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar to Decide on New Portfolio Assignment

Maharashtra's political climate faces a pivotal moment as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar prepares to assign the food and civil supplies portfolio. This development follows the resignation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde earlier this month.

Munde resigned after his close aide, Walmik Karad, was implicated as the mastermind behind the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed. The murder, which took place last December, involved Deshmukh's abduction, torture, and killing in connection to an extortion attempt on an energy company.

The scandal prompted state-wide outrage, especially after graphic photos and videos related to the murder were leaked. Munde's resignation was the culmination of widespread demand from opposition parties and some BJP and NCP MLAs, coupled with pressure from viral visual evidence.

