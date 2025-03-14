Left Menu

Protests Erupt at Trump Tower Over Student's Detention

Protesters gathered at Trump Tower to oppose the arrest of Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, detained for pro-Palestinian activism. The Trump administration plans to deport Khalil, sparking backlash from lawmakers and advocacy groups. Demonstrations included 98 arrests but no reported injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 00:13 IST
Protests Erupt at Trump Tower Over Student's Detention

Protests erupted at Trump Tower in New York City after the detention of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, accused by the Trump administration of pro-Palestinian activism. This arrest has drawn widespread condemnation from various groups including Democratic lawmakers and civil liberty advocates.

Khalil, now in immigration detention in Louisiana, was taken into custody after his arrest in New York. The protest, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, brought attention to criticisms of the U.S.'s support for Israeli policies. Demonstrators displayed signs opposing the criminalization of students advocating for Palestinian rights.

The protest resulted in 98 arrests according to the NYPD, though no injuries were reported. Khalil's detention is seen as part of the Trump administration's broader strategy to deport activists involved in protests, fulfilling a campaign promise. The Trump Organization has not commented on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025