Protests Erupt at Trump Tower Over Student's Detention

Protests erupted at Trump Tower in New York City after the detention of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, accused by the Trump administration of pro-Palestinian activism. This arrest has drawn widespread condemnation from various groups including Democratic lawmakers and civil liberty advocates.

Khalil, now in immigration detention in Louisiana, was taken into custody after his arrest in New York. The protest, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, brought attention to criticisms of the U.S.'s support for Israeli policies. Demonstrators displayed signs opposing the criminalization of students advocating for Palestinian rights.

The protest resulted in 98 arrests according to the NYPD, though no injuries were reported. Khalil's detention is seen as part of the Trump administration's broader strategy to deport activists involved in protests, fulfilling a campaign promise. The Trump Organization has not commented on the incident.

