Left Menu

Remembering Raúl Grijalva: A Legacy of Environmental Advocacy and Progressive Leadership

Raúl Grijalva, a dedicated advocate for environmental protection and progressive policies, passed away at 77 due to complications from cancer treatment. Throughout his career as a Democratic Representative for Arizona, he championed immigrant and Native American rights, chaired the House Natural Resources Committee, and was a role model for young Latino leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2025 07:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 07:18 IST
Remembering Raúl Grijalva: A Legacy of Environmental Advocacy and Progressive Leadership
  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic Representative Raúl Grijalva, an influential voice for environmental protection and progressive policies, passed away on Thursday at 77. Known for championing immigrant and Native American rights, Grijalva served 12 terms representing Southern Arizona and chaired the powerful US House Natural Resources Committee.

Grijalva died due to complications from cancer treatment, which had sidelined him in recent months. His passing follows that of fellow Democratic House member Sylvester Turner of Texas. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries noted that the loss of Grijalva marks the passing of a giant in Congress.

First elected in 2002, Grijalva was a liberal leader who guided the Congressional Progressive Caucus for a decade, focusing extensively on environmental causes. He was instrumental in efforts like permanently protecting the Grand Canyon and bolstering the Affordable Care Act, always working with community voices in mind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025