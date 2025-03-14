Remembering Raúl Grijalva: A Legacy of Environmental Advocacy and Progressive Leadership

Democratic Representative Raúl Grijalva, an influential voice for environmental protection and progressive policies, passed away on Thursday at 77. Known for championing immigrant and Native American rights, Grijalva served 12 terms representing Southern Arizona and chaired the powerful US House Natural Resources Committee.

Grijalva died due to complications from cancer treatment, which had sidelined him in recent months. His passing follows that of fellow Democratic House member Sylvester Turner of Texas. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries noted that the loss of Grijalva marks the passing of a giant in Congress.

First elected in 2002, Grijalva was a liberal leader who guided the Congressional Progressive Caucus for a decade, focusing extensively on environmental causes. He was instrumental in efforts like permanently protecting the Grand Canyon and bolstering the Affordable Care Act, always working with community voices in mind.

