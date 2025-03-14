High Stakes Diplomacy: Putin and Trump's Ceasefire Dance
President Putin has shown support for a U.S. ceasefire proposal in Ukraine, but his conditions raise barriers to a quick agreement. Talks involving Trump and his envoy are ongoing, with concerns about territorial concessions. Zelenskiy remains skeptical of Russia's intentions, amid EU warnings of potential delays.
Moscow's recent endorsement of a U.S. ceasefire proposal in the Ukraine conflict carries significant reservations, suggesting that immediate peace may remain elusive. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the need for extensive clarifications before agreeing, reiterating the invasion's objective to "denazify" Ukraine and halt NATO's expansion.
While Putin's approval appeared to extend an olive branch to the U.S., particularly to President Trump, further negotiations are necessary. Trump, eager to play the role of peacemaker, has initiated discussions through his envoy, Steve Witkoff, sparking hope for a settlement, though Ukrainian President Zelenskiy predicts Russian reluctance to finalize the deal.
The European Union remains cautious, fearing that Russia's conditions may serve as a stalling tactic. Territorial disputes persist as Ukraine resists ceding land, particularly with the issue of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Global tensions are palpable as the possibility of an expanded conflict looms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
