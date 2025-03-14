Averted Crisis: Moscow Dodges Drone Attack

In a recent development, Russian air defenses prevented an attack aimed at Moscow by four drones. According to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, initial reports indicated no injuries, and emergency services swiftly responded to the sites where debris had fallen.

Mayor Sobyanin, communicating through his official Telegram channel, refrained from directly implicating Ukraine, although Kyiv has been known for launching drone attacks on Russia since the escalation of the ongoing conflict incited by President Vladimir Putin's military actions.

The governor of the wider Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, reported that three out of the four drones were neutralized within his jurisdiction. Debris impacted a construction site and a building under construction without causing casualties. The incident highlights the persistent threat and necessary vigilance amidst geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)