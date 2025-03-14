Left Menu

Averted Crisis: Moscow Dodges Drone Attack

Russian air defenses thwarted an attack by four drones targeting Moscow. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed no injuries occurred. Three drones were downed over the Moscow region, with debris hitting construction sites and buildings. Despite ongoing tensions with Kyiv, emergency services swiftly managed the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 11:06 IST
In a recent development, Russian air defenses prevented an attack aimed at Moscow by four drones. According to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, initial reports indicated no injuries, and emergency services swiftly responded to the sites where debris had fallen.

Mayor Sobyanin, communicating through his official Telegram channel, refrained from directly implicating Ukraine, although Kyiv has been known for launching drone attacks on Russia since the escalation of the ongoing conflict incited by President Vladimir Putin's military actions.

The governor of the wider Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, reported that three out of the four drones were neutralized within his jurisdiction. Debris impacted a construction site and a building under construction without causing casualties. The incident highlights the persistent threat and necessary vigilance amidst geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

