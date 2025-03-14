Trump Claims 'Very Good Chance' for Peace in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that there is a 'very good chance' for the war between Russia and Ukraine to end, following what he described as 'productive' discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While Trump mentioned he had urged Putin to spare the lives of encircled Ukrainian troops, the U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff was the one to actually meet with Putin in Moscow, according to anonymous sources.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that during the meeting, Putin conveyed 'signals' for Trump, and the two nations are planning to arrange a phone call between the presidents. Trump emphasized the urgency of a ceasefire to prevent escalation into a broader international conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)