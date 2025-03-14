Left Menu

U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Thai Officials over Uyghur Deportations

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announces sanctions against Thai officials for deporting Uyghurs to China, where they face persecution. The action aims to deter future deportations and underscores America's commitment to combating China's pressure on governments against Uyghurs. Restrictions could extend to officials' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:55 IST
sanctions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Friday that sanctions have been imposed on Thai officials involved in the deportation of at least 40 Uyghurs to China. The move aims to deter countries from succumbing to pressure from Beijing to return Uyghurs, where they face persecution.

The deportation of Uyghurs from Thailand occurred despite warnings from the United Nations about the risks of torture and ill-treatment. The U.S. seeks to discourage such actions, which contravene international human rights obligations and principles.

According to Reuters, both the United States and Canada had offered to resettle these Uyghurs, but Thai authorities were hesitant due to fear of Chinese backlash. Rubio affirmed that visa restrictions will be applied to current and former Thai government officials responsible for these deportations, including potential extensions to their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

