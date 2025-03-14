G7 Unity Stressed Amid Global Tensions

The G7 foreign ministers took a significant step towards unity as they reinforced their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and issued a stern warning to Russia. They urged Moscow to mirror Kyiv in accepting a ceasefire or face possible sanctions, amidst ongoing international policy disagreements.

The meeting, held in La Malbaie, Quebec, saw notable concessions including the U.S.'s unexpected agreement to certain Ukraine-related language, despite recent policy turbulence. Talks also touched on heightened security arrangements, calling for Russia to reciprocate peace efforts initiated by Ukraine.

With robust discussions around global geopolitical tension points, including a firm stance on China and an ambiguous approach towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the ministers aimed to present a unified front. Their final statement advanced the narrative of peace, sovereignty, and universal security assurances while addressing existing tensions with a hopeful outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)