Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Calls for Inclusive Approach in Constituency Delimitation

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed concern over the central government's approach to Lok Sabha constituency delimitation. On Friday, he emphasized the need for a collaborative decision-making process that respects regional voices and opinions.

Vijayan argued that states that have successfully implemented population control policies should not face reduced parliamentary representation. He described such an outcome as unjust, given that these states are adhering to national population initiatives. The Chief Minister recalled the temporary halt of delimitation due to the 42nd Constitutional Amendment in 1976, which remained until after the 2001 census, aimed at promoting population control.

Vijayan further questioned the central government's assurances concerning seat allocation for southern states, highlighting the lack of clarity regarding whether the distribution would be based on existing seat numbers or population metrics. He called on the government to prevent unilateral decisions, emphasizing that the essence of democracy and federalism must be preserved by addressing the concerns of southern states.

