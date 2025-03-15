Iron Lady Mayawati Honors Kanshi Ram, Vows Social Change

On Saturday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati paid tribute to Kanshi Ram, the party's founder, during his 91st birth anniversary celebrations. Describing herself as the 'iron lady', Mayawati reiterated the BSP's commitment to action-oriented leadership in Uttar Pradesh.

The tribute coincided with a reaffirmation of Kanshi Ram's mission for social change and economic liberation. The party resolved to continue working towards overcoming issues such as poverty, unemployment, and casteism, emphasizing the importance of voting as a powerful tool for achieving these goals.

Kanshi Ram, born on March 15, 1934, in Punjab, was instrumental in rallying backward classes towards political empowerment. Over his lifetime, he founded key organizations including BAMCEF, DSSSS, and BSP, and made significant political inroads, including his election to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

