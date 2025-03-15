Left Menu

Iron Lady Mayawati Honors Kanshi Ram, Vows Social Change

Mayawati, chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party, commemorates BSP founder Kanshi Ram on his birth anniversary. She calls for understanding the power of the vote to address issues like poverty and casteism. Highlighting her 'iron lady' legacy, she emphasizes action over words for Bahujan development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:24 IST
Iron Lady Mayawati Honors Kanshi Ram, Vows Social Change
Kanshi Ram
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati paid tribute to Kanshi Ram, the party's founder, during his 91st birth anniversary celebrations. Describing herself as the 'iron lady', Mayawati reiterated the BSP's commitment to action-oriented leadership in Uttar Pradesh.

The tribute coincided with a reaffirmation of Kanshi Ram's mission for social change and economic liberation. The party resolved to continue working towards overcoming issues such as poverty, unemployment, and casteism, emphasizing the importance of voting as a powerful tool for achieving these goals.

Kanshi Ram, born on March 15, 1934, in Punjab, was instrumental in rallying backward classes towards political empowerment. Over his lifetime, he founded key organizations including BAMCEF, DSSSS, and BSP, and made significant political inroads, including his election to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025