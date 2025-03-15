Iron Lady Mayawati Honors Kanshi Ram, Vows Social Change
Mayawati, chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party, commemorates BSP founder Kanshi Ram on his birth anniversary. She calls for understanding the power of the vote to address issues like poverty and casteism. Highlighting her 'iron lady' legacy, she emphasizes action over words for Bahujan development.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati paid tribute to Kanshi Ram, the party's founder, during his 91st birth anniversary celebrations. Describing herself as the 'iron lady', Mayawati reiterated the BSP's commitment to action-oriented leadership in Uttar Pradesh.
The tribute coincided with a reaffirmation of Kanshi Ram's mission for social change and economic liberation. The party resolved to continue working towards overcoming issues such as poverty, unemployment, and casteism, emphasizing the importance of voting as a powerful tool for achieving these goals.
Kanshi Ram, born on March 15, 1934, in Punjab, was instrumental in rallying backward classes towards political empowerment. Over his lifetime, he founded key organizations including BAMCEF, DSSSS, and BSP, and made significant political inroads, including his election to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Overcrowding Crisis in Uttar Pradesh Prisons: Expansion Plans Unveiled
Bihar Applauds Uttar Pradesh for Kumbh Success and Showcases Local Achievements
Uttar Pradesh Judicial Commission Probes Sambhal Violence
Yogi Adityanath Unveils Five Spiritual Corridors in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Battles Floods: Strategic Planning and Technology to the Rescue