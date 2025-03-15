Naidu's Vision: Transforming Andhra Pradesh into India's Top State
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pledges to make Andhra Pradesh the top state in India over the next 23 years, emphasizing development, welfare, and good governance. He criticizes the previous government for accumulating significant debt and expresses confidence in overcoming current financial challenges to rejuvenate the state.
In a bold proclamation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced his government's ambitious plan to elevate Andhra Pradesh to the rank of India's top state over the next 23 years. With promises of development, welfare, and transparent governance, Naidu aims to lay a strong foundation for the state's future.
During a village meeting, Naidu criticized the previous administration led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, highlighting the economic burden of a Rs 10 lakh crore debt. He assured that under his leadership, the state would overcome these financial obstacles through strategic planning and revenue generation.
The Chief Minister expressed regret over missed opportunities when people voted for other parties, believing they would bring positive change. Nevertheless, Naidu remains resolute in his vision, emphasizing that Andhra Pradesh's potential can be unlocked despite past setbacks.
