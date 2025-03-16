Israel Engages in Ceasefire Dialogue: Hostage Release Proposal Under Consideration

Israel has expressed readiness to continue negotiations over a Gaza ceasefire, conditional on the mediators' feedback to a U.S. proposition. The proposal outlines the release of 11 living hostages and half of the deceased, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Saturday.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's response signals a potential breakthrough in ongoing discussions, which aim to alleviate tensions in the region. The release of hostages forms a crucial component of these diplomatic talks, underscoring the humanitarian aspect at stake.

Observers anticipate further developments, as the mediators' responses will play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of these negotiations and the potential establishment of a lasting ceasefire.

