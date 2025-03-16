Left Menu

Israel Engages in Ceasefire Dialogue: Hostage Release Proposal Under Consideration

Israel remains open to Gaza ceasefire discussions, contingent on a mediators' response to a U.S. proposal regarding the release of hostages. Prime Minister Netanyahu's office confirmed willingness to negotiate based on the offer, which includes freeing living hostages and half of the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 03:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has expressed readiness to continue negotiations over a Gaza ceasefire, conditional on the mediators' feedback to a U.S. proposition. The proposal outlines the release of 11 living hostages and half of the deceased, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Saturday.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's response signals a potential breakthrough in ongoing discussions, which aim to alleviate tensions in the region. The release of hostages forms a crucial component of these diplomatic talks, underscoring the humanitarian aspect at stake.

Observers anticipate further developments, as the mediators' responses will play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of these negotiations and the potential establishment of a lasting ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

